Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:TLK traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $31.25.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
