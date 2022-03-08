Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,126,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $101,901,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149,592 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

