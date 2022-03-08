PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 272,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

