Peony (PNY) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Peony has a total market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $295,497.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 147,152,478 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading



