Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 51460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

