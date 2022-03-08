Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

