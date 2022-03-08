PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PCM Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.