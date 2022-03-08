PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $14.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

