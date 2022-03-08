PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 26443153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

Specifically, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

