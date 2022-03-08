Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.80 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

