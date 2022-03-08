Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

