Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 811.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

