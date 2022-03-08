Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average of $217.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.