Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

