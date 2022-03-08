Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 34,750 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 868.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 206,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.