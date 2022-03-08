Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

