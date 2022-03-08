Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

