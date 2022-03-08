Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.