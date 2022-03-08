Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.06.

TSE PLC opened at C$33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$29.08 and a 1-year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

