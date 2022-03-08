Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

