Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $540.92. 4,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,275. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.51. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

