Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

