Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $180,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

OYST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

