Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 316,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

