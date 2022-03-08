Oxen Price Tops $0.47 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Oxen has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $40,334.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.98 or 0.06643709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00261048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.84 or 0.00732061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00068122 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00430936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00326184 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,412,536 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

