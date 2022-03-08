Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,514 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $91,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.