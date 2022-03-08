ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $91.16

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.16, but opened at $86.11. ORIX shares last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

