Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.