OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

