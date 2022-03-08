OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.