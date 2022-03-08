Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.25

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.25 ($11.14) and traded as high as €10.32 ($11.22). Orange shares last traded at €10.27 ($11.17), with a volume of 14,307,608 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Orange in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.79 ($12.81).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.77.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

