Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

