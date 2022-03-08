OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0933 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

