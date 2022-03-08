Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.