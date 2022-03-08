Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.64). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

OLMA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

