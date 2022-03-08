Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.39. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

