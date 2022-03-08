OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

