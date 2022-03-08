OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

