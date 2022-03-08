Oddz Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $384,951.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.