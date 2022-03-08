Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 191,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,480 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

