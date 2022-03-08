Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
