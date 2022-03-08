Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

