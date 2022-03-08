O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place accounts for 0.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.39% of Trinity Place worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 327,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 284,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Place stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 12,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.98.

Trinity Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.