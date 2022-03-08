O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place accounts for 0.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.39% of Trinity Place worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 327,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 284,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Place stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 12,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.98.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

