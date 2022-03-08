O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 4.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after buying an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

