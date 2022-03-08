NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,706.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,290.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,221.46. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,363.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

