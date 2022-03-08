Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

