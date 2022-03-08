Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Shares of NTR opened at C$127.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$129.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.06.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 9.4300005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

