Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 455,540 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

