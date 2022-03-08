NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.
About NovoCure (Get Rating)
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
