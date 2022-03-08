NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova Sells 1,149 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

