Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.97

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 119767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
