Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.97

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 119767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

