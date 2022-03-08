Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,299. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

